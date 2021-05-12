Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser Of Sanhok Map Gets Gamers Excited News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Battlegrounds Mobile India is all set to make its debut in the country. Even if the launch is still a few weeks away, gamers in India are pumped to welcome back the rebranded PUBG Mobile game. To keep the excitement going, new teasers reveal that Battlegrounds Mobile India could include the grassy Sanhok map.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Map Revealed

One of the key aspects of PUBG Mobile's popularity lies in the maps offered. Looking at the new teasers released by Krafton, we can assume several of the PUBG Mobile maps could arrive in the Battlegrounds Mobile India game. Game publisher Krafton took to its Facebook page to share a few details of the map.

From the looks of it, the classic Sanhok map with its grasslands could arrive in the Battlegrounds Mobile India game. The Facebook post reveals a poster with features of the Sanhok Ban Tai with its grassy areas. Looking back, the Sanhok map was quite popular on PUBG Mobile before it got banned.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch: What To Expect

The precise launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India is still under wraps. Several rumors point that it would launch sometime in June, while others speculate it would launch sometime in September. Looking at how Krafton has been teasing the new game, the launch could be sooner than expected.

Also, Battlegrounds Mobile India will be open for pre-registration before the actual launch. The teasers have kept gamers on edge, especially posters with the tri-color flag, in-game upgrades like the new level 3 helmet, and more. More recently, there was a short video with a hashtag that read "India ka Battlegrounds", translating to India's Battlegrounds.

After the PUBG Mobile ban, publisher Krafton has taken several precautions to make sure the game adheres to all policies of the Indian government. The new Battlegrounds Mobile India will have a couple of restrictions, especially for gamers under 18 years. This includes parental consent, time restrictions, and so on.

With all these precautions, Krafton hopes to win back gamers after nearly a year of the ban. Most mobile gamers have shifted to Call of Duty Mobile, Free Fire, and even FAU-G. That said, Krafton is confident gamers would flock to Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is simply a rebranded version of the ever-popular PUBG Mobile!

