Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-Registrations Starting May 18; Rewards Tipped For Early Birds News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG Mobile is all set to re-enter the Indian gaming landscape, rebranded as Battlegrounds Mobile India. Although the official launch date hasn't been announced yet, gamers in India are eager and excited for the new launch. To keep the excitement going, Battlegrounds Mobile India will open for pre-registrations on May 18.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Pre-Registrations

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registrations will open starting on May 18 and are expected to see thousands, if not millions of gamers register. What's more, game publisher Krafton has also announced a couple of rewards for early bird registrations. Do note, there are no specific details about the rewards.

However, it has been announced that users who sign up will get special rewards, specific to Indian players only. Krafton has confirmed the pre-registration details on its website, further highlighting that only Indian gamers are eligible to get their rewards.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: How To Pre-Register

Pre-registering for Battlegrounds Mobile India is quite simple and can be done with these simple steps. For now, the Battlegrounds Mobile India game is going to be available only on Google Play. Firstly, open Google Play > search for Battlegrounds Mobile India > select Pre-Register button.

Whatever rewards you might get will directly arrive once the Battlegrounds Mobile India game launches. For all we know, pre-registered users might get a few in-app rewards like weapon skins, in-game coins, and more.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch: What To Expect

As noted, the precise launch date of the Battlegrounds Mobile India game is still under wraps. Since the game is opening up for pre-registrations, the launch date could be quite near. The game is expected to be a revamped version of the PUBG Mobile that was banned in India last year. The game is tipped to include a couple of similar map settings to retain the PUBG look and feel.

Reports suggest Krafton is adhering to the new rules and requirements of the Indian government. The new Battlegrounds Mobile India is said to bring in restrictions within the game especially for those under 18 years. This includes parental controls, time limitations, and more.

