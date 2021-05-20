Just In
Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Date Still Undecided Despite Pre-Registrations
Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most anticipated mobile games, which just opened its doors for pre-registration. The game is tipped to be an improvised version of PUBG Mobile and brings several changes, particularly for Indian gamers. Despite all these details, the launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India is still undecided.
Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Details
One might think that publishers and game developers are purposely keeping the excitement and expectation high by not announcing the launch date. However, new reports reveal that publisher Krafton seems to be still working on the launch date of Battlegrounds Mobile India.
The support section of the Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website is dedicated to a couple of FAQs. Here, one of the most asked questions seems to be regarding the launch of the game. Krafton has responded saying that it is still finalizing the launch date. "We are still in the process of finalizing the launch date, we will keep our fans informed on further developments," the message reads.
From the looks of it, the precise launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India is still under wraps. That said, several other reports are suggesting that Krafton could rollout the game a month after pre-registrations. To note, Battlegrounds Mobile India opened for pre-registration on Google Play for Android users on May 18.
Does this mean Battlegrounds Mobile India will launch on June 18? It's hard to confirm this at the moment. Yet, the June 18 launch date makes sense as several game developers and publishers follow a similar timeline, giving gamers a month to pre-register before the actual launch. If this is indeed the case, we can expect an official announcement sometime in the first week of June.
Battlegrounds Mobile India For Android, iPhone
There seems to be an atmosphere of excitement among Indian gamers, who have been eagerly waiting for the re-launch of PUBG Mobile. That said, there are going to be several differences between PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India. One of them is introducing parental consent and time limitations for those under 18 years.
Presently, Battlegrounds Mobile India is open for pre-registration for Android users and iPhone users will get the game support soon.
