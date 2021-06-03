Battlegrounds Mobile India Tipped For June 18 Launch: Fake Or Real? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Battlegrounds Mobile India is surely something that every mobile gamer is eagerly waiting for. The upcoming game has been teased a couple of times, confirming that it is indeed an Indian version of the banned PUBG Mobile. While registration for the Battlegrounds Mobile India is open on Google Play, the launch date is still under wraps. At least until now.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Date Tipped

Ever since the registrations for the Battlegrounds Mobile India went live for Android users on May 18, the gaming community has been speculating the launch date of the game. Many believe the game would go live a month after the registrations opened - hinting at June 18 launch. Others say it could launch a bit earlier on June 10.

From the looks of it, the Battlegrounds Mobile India could actually launch on June 18. If Maxtern, the PUBG Mobile content creator and influencer, also says the upcoming game would launch on June 18. Going into the details, Maxter took to Twitter to post a binary code that hints at the launch date with an "Enjoy" tagline.

1000100111001101011000101 Enjoy — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) May 27, 2021

When the code is cracked, you would get 18062021, hinting at the June 18 launch of the Battlegrounds Mobile India. Maxtern isn't the only one hinting at the June 18 launch. Abhijit Andhare, who goes by the name Ghatak has also tipped the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India on June 18.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Date Speculations

On the other hand, there's a large gaming community that believes the game would launch on June 10. Here, fans speculate this date based on one of the latest teasers that Krafton released recently. The teaser and poster reveal a level 3 helmet with light pouring in from the background.

Many believe the light source is the Sun during a solar eclipse. Incidentally, there is going to be a solar eclipse on June 10, which fans believe would mark the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India. In other words, both June 10 and June 18 sounds like tentative launch dates for the upcoming game.

However, until Krafton officially announces the launch date of the upcoming game, these should be read as just speculations.

Best Mobiles in India