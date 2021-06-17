Battlegrounds Mobile India Now Available: How To Download Battlegrounds Mobile India? News oi-Vivek

If you are a PUBG Mobile fan, then you can finally download and install Battlegrounds Mobile India. This is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile with no connection with Tencent and comes directly from Krafton, a South Korean holding company. Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available for select users as an early access beta and here's how to download the same on your smartphone.

As said before, the Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available via early access, so, it won't be available for everyone and only select users can download the same from Google Play Store. However, the beta apk is now available via third-party sources, which can be downloaded and installed on most compatible Android smartphones.

Early Access Program Is full

Battlegrounds Mobile India's official Twitter account has now confirmed that the early beta access program is currently full and the studio might open up a few more spaces in the coming days. Hence, you might have to wait for a few more days for downloading the game directly from Google Play Store. It is now said that the game will officially launch on 18 June, which should allow everyone to play the game for free.

Be Careful While Downloading From Third-Party Sites

If you can't wait for the spaces to open up or wait till the stable version releases, then the game is also available via third-party websites. As we don't support app/game installation from third-party sites, we won't be sharing any download links for the same. If you still want to download, make sure it is a trusted platform and has not been tampered with. The game file is around 800MB, which makes it much lighter than games like COD: Mobile.

Battlegrounds Mobile India First Impression

According to the screenshots and videos shared online, Battlegrounds Mobile India does look a lot like PUBG Mobile. However, instead of red blood, it shows green blood, which is one of the major changes between the two titles. On top of that, the game is likely to have some new maps that won't be available on PUBG Mobile. However, as of now, there is no information if Battlegrounds Mobile India can play with international PUBG Mobile players.

Download Battlegrounds Mobile India

