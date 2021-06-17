Battlegrounds Mobile India Could Face Ban Says Indian IT Minister News oi-Sharmishte Datti

PUBG Mobile ban came as a shocker last year to many. Fans and gamers have been eagerly waiting for the re-launch of the game, which is now coming back in a new avatar. The Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is developed by the same publisher, is rumored to debut tomorrow, June 18. However, the game could still face a ban.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Or Ban?

If previous reports are to be believed, the Battlegrounds Mobile India game could debut tomorrow, June 18 - which is exactly a month after the game opened for pre-registration on Google Play. To note, Krafton, the publishing company behind both PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India, hasn't announced a launch date yet.

However, several ministers and members of Parliament in India have urged PM Modi to ban the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India game. To recall, PUBG Mobile faced a ban back in September 2020 over privacy and security concerns. PUBG Mobile was developed by Tencent, a Chinese company that reportedly managed the data of Indian gamers.

Now, Krafton has reportedly cut off ties specifically for the Battlegrounds Mobile India. Moreover, Krafton has reportedly setup India-specific rules and regulations to comply with the new norms set by the Indian government. However, this isn't satiating the ministers in India, who insist Krafton is still the same company behind PUBG, hinting at possible data mismanagement once again.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Ban Possible

Naturally, gamers are now eager to if their favorite battle royale game will hit the market or not! Taking matters into his hands, a Twitter user Dr. Gaurav Tyagi filed an RTI to understand if the Battlegrounds Mobile India game can be banned or not. In a response to the RTI filing, the IT Minister for India has clarified the details.

As part of my research on predatory practise of Chinese companies in India and it's impact on National Security, had filed an RTI about the relaunch of PUBG Mobile in India by Krafton (in which the Chinese behemoth has the second largest stake). pic.twitter.com/WL5rkThdOb — Dr Gaurav Tyagi (@drtyagigaurav) June 13, 2021

The minister says the Battlegrounds Mobile India game can't be banned before the official release. The RTI response further states that the game can face a ban under 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 once it officially enters the Indian market. To note, this is the same section under which PUBG Mobile has been banned.

"Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology has no role in granting any permission for entry of PUBG or any company/Mobile app in India," the response stated. Simply put, the Battlegrounds Mobile India could eventually debut in the country, however, it can still be banned. All we can do now is await an official statement regarding the launch, hoping that the game would comply with all rules and regulations set by the government.

Best Mobiles in India