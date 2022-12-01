POCO X5 Pro 5G Surfaces In IMEI Database: Snapdragon 782G SoC, 5000mAh Battery Expected

POCO, Xiaomi's sub-brand known to offer aggressively-priced Android smartphones, is readying its POCO X5 series. The POCO X5 5G and the POCO X5 Pro 5G are the two phones in the series. One of these devices has been spotted in the IMEI database, while the other had previously appeared on BIS, FCC, and other certification websites. Let's look at the available details about specifications, features, and the expected launch of the newly emerged POCO mobile phone.

POCO X5 Pro 5G Pops Up In IMEI Database

POCO is one of the several brands that offer consumers smartphones with high performance at an attractive price. As such, the POCO X4 Pro 5G wasn't a resounding success compared to its predecessor. The POCO X5 Pro 5G could have what it takes to pull consumers back to the brand.

The model number of the POCO Android smartphone in the IMEI database is 22101320G and bears the codename "Redwood". This could be the global variant of the POCO X5 Pro 5G. Meanwhile, the model 22101320I could be headed to the Indian market.

Previous leaks about the phone claimed the device would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ or 782G SoC. Incidentally, Qualcomm officially launched the 782G chipset barely a week ago. It is an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 778G+. Qualcomm promises the new, 6nm SoC has a 10 percent faster GPU and offers 5 percent faster CPU performance compared to the 778G+.

Advertisement

The other specifications of the POCO X5 Pro 5G remain a mystery. However, POCO could embed a 1080p IPS LCD with a refresh rate of 120Hz to keep the costs down. One of the POCO devices recently appeared on the 3C certification website, and the listing hints the device supports 67W fast charging. The battery in these smartphones could have a capacity of 5000mAh. Although the rear camera setup details aren't known, it is quite possible the POCO X54 Pro could have a triple camera setup on the back.

POCO X5 Pro 5G Expected Launch

The POCO X4 Pro 5G arrived in February this year. However, POCO had embedded a lower-end chipset in the device compared to its predecessor. Hence, the POCO X4 Pro 5G may not have sold as well as the previous iteration.

The POCO X5 Pro 5G Android smartphone is certainly a step up over its predecessor. POCO hasn't confirmed the exact launch date of the POCO X5 series. However, devices in this series have been steadily racing through multiple certifications, which suggests POCO could announce the POCO X5 5G and the POCO X5 Pro 5G in India soon.