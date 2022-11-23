ENGLISH

    Qualcomm Announces Mid-Range Snapdragon 782G SoC: Worthy Successor To Snapdragon 778G+?

    Qualcomm Announces The Snapdragon 782G Mid-Range SoC

    Following the launch of its flagship mobile processor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm has shifted its focus towards mid-range mobile chipsets. It has now announced its latest Snapdragon 782G, which is a successor to the popular Snapdragon 778G/Snapdragon 778G+ chipsets. It promises to bring an uplift in performance and additional features over its predecessors. Let's have a detailed look below.

     

    Snapdragon 782G: What Are The Changes?

    The Snapdragon 782G, codenamed SM7325-AF, utilizes the same 6nm fabrication process of TSMC as the Snapdragon 778G/778G+. Even the CPU core configuration remains the same. It features an octa-core CPU comprising one Kyro 670 Prime based on an ARM Cortex-A78 core clocked at 2.7GHz, three Kyro 670 Gold (ARM Cortex-A78) cores clocked at 2.2GHz, and four Kyro Silver (ARM Cortex-A55) clocked at 1.9GHz.

    Qualcomm claims that it can offer a 5 percent increase in performance compared to the Snapdragon 778G+. Furthermore, the Adreno 642L GPU is tuned to deliver a 10 percent boost in performance.

    The Snapdragon 782G inherits features such as the Spectra 570L triple-14-bit ISP, 200MP camera support, Fused AI Accelerator architecture, 10-bit color gamut, up to 4K HDR video recording (HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG), 3D Sonic fingerprint sensor support, Quick Charge 4+, aptX Adaptive audio codec, and 90FPS burst capture of 12MP images.

    In terms of connectivity, it retains the same Snapdragon X53 modem as its predecessor. It supports Sub-6GHz, mmWave, and FastConnect 6700. Other notable features include Bluetooth v5.2, LE Audio, Wi-Fi 6/6E, dual-frequency GPS (GLONASS, NavIC, Beidou, GPS, QZSS, Galileo), NFC, and USB 3.1 Type-C port support.

     

    To sum it up, the Snapdragon 782G is just a refreshed version of the Snapdragon 778G+ and brings incremental upgrades. OEMs may include this chipset in their upcoming premium mid-range smartphones in 2023.

    Snapdragon 782G Upcoming Devices:

    The Honor 80 is expected to be the first smartphone to roll out with Qualcomm's upper mid-range chipset. Other smartphones sporting the Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 778G+ such as the Nothing Phone 1, Realme GT Master Edition, Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, and others could get successors powered by the new chipset in 2023.

