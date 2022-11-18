Just In
Nothing Phone (1) Massive Discount on Flipkart; Here's How To Get It For ₹26,249
Flipkart is offering the Nothing Phone (1) at a massive discount during the ongoing sale. The base model of the smartphone can be purchased at an effective price of ₹26,249, considering the bank offer. The device was released in July and gained traction from many for its unusual appearance.
Last month, the units of this smartphone in India started receiving the NothingOS 1.1.6 update based on Android 12. The update brought some much-awaited features, including Google AR Core and Jio 5G connectivity support.
Let's take a look at how to get the Nothing Phone (1) discount on Flipkart.
Nothing Phone (1): How to Get Discounts on Flipkart
Nothing Phone (1) is selling at a flat discount of ₹6,500 on the e-commerce portal. Additionally, there is a discount of ₹1,250 for Federal Bank debit and credit card holders and a 10% or up to ₹1,250 discount on using a Punjab National Bank credit card for the transaction.
Going by the same, the Nothing Phone (1) base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at ₹33,999 can be purchased at an effective price of ₹26,249. The mid-variant of the smartphone with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at ₹36,999 can be bought at an effective cost of ₹29,249. Lastly, the high-end variant of the Nothing smartphone with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at ₹38,999 can be bought at a low cost of ₹31,249.
Is Nothing Phone (1) A Good Buy?
Given that the Nothing Phone (1) can be purchased starting from ₹26,249 with bank discounts, it is a good buy for those who want to own a unique smartphone. In addition, the smartphone gets timely firmware updates that fix bugs and bring much-awaited features. It includes all the latest features seen in smartphones in the sub ₹30,000 price segment and also stands out from the competition with its unique looks.
It is one of the few smartphones to feature a metal glass sandwich design in this segment. It features the Glyph user interface, an OLED panel with symmetrical bezels, a near-stock Android experience topped with the NothingOS custom skin, and decent camera sensors with OIS and EIS. Also, its 4,500 mAh battery delivers impressive battery life with support for 33W fast charging tech.
