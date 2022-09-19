Here's a Chance to Buy Nothing Phone (1) for Rs. 25,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Nothing Phone (1) made its debut in the Indian market in July this year with three storage variants ranging from Rs. 32,999 to Rs. 38,999. Later, its price was hiked by Rs. 1,000 across variants, taking its starting price to Rs. 33,999. Finally, there is some good news for those who want to buy this unique-looking smartphone, as Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 5,000 on the Nothing Phone (1) during the Big Billion Days sale.

The big annual Flipkart sale will kickstart on September 23 but the Flipkart Plus members can get the discounts starting September 22 itself. If you are someone who cannot wait for the sale to debut, then there is good news for you in the store.

Nothing Phone (1) Available For Rs. 25,999 on Flipkart

A new banner on Flipkart reveals that the Nothing Phone (1) will be up for sale at the lowest possible price of Rs. 25,999 on September 20 at 1 PM. This offer is a part of the 'Catch Me If You Can Sale'. This offer includes bank offers and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 3,000. This is a one-day sale and it will provide a discount of Rs. 5,000 on the Nothing Phone (1), which will take its effective cost down to Rs. 28,999. On exchanging an old phone, buyers will get an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 3,000, which takes its price down to Rs. 25,999.

Related: Nothing Phone (1) Records Whopping Sales in India



What's more, the effective price of the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant of the Nothing Phone (1) will be Rs. 25,999 during this sale. The other variants with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM will be priced at Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 31,999 respectively. Though the smartphone is available at a low price, if you are price-conscious, then you can consider buying alternatives such as the Poco F4.

Best Mobiles in India