Nothing Phone (1) Available for ₹26,999 on Flipkart; Is This the Right Time to Buy It?

If you like to own a unique-looking smartphone, then the Nothing Phone (1) is one of the options you can consider right now. The device was released a few months back and gained traction from many for its unusual appearance. Now, the device is available at a low price of ₹26,999 on Flipkart.

Notably, the Nothing Phone (1) units in India started receiving the NothingOS 1.1.6 update based on Android 12. The update rolled out much-awaited features, including Google AR Core and Jio 5G connectivity support.

Let's take a look at how to get the Nothing smartphone for ₹26,999 from Flipkart.

Nothing Phone (1) Discount on Flipkart

The Nothing Phone (1) was launched in India in three storage variants ranging from ₹32,999 to ₹38,999. Later, its price was hiked by ₹1,000 across variants, taking its starting price to ₹33,999. Now, The smartphone is available for as low as ₹26,999.

The base variant of the Nothing Phone (1) features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It is listed for ₹29,999 on Flipkart. Making the deal sweeter, the e-commerce portal Flipkart provides an exchange discount that will let buyers trade in their old smartphones for up to ₹18,500.

Besides this, there is a discount of ₹1,500 on using a Citibank credit or debit card for the purchase and ₹2,000 on using the same for EMI transactions. Furthermore, Flipkart Axis Bank cardholders will get 5% cashback on the purchase. Based on these discounts, the Nothing Phone (1) can be purchased for as low as ₹26,999.

Should You Buy Nothing Phone (1)?

That said, if you are wondering to buy the Nothing Phone (1), then you will get a unique-looking phone that is almost similar to the iPhone 12. It features the Glyph user interface, an OLED panel with symmetrical bezels, a near-stock Android experience topped with the NothingOS custom skin, and decent camera sensors with OIS and EIS. Also, its 4,500 mAh battery delivers impressive battery life with support for 33W fast charging tech. One good thing is that the brand addresses the issues faced by users by rolling out firmware updates from time to time.

