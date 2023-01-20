Poco X5 Pro 5G Smartphone Leaked By Cricketer Hardik Pandya; Launch Imminent

Advertisement

Poco recently started teasing its new Poco X5 Pro 5G smartphone on Flipkart. The device is expected to be released in the Indian market in early February 2023. Ahead of its launch, the Poco X5 Pro's real-life image has surfaced. Famous Indian cricketer, Hardik Pandya, has leaked the rear look of the upcoming smartphone.

In the leaked image, the cricketer is seen chilling after the recent ODI cricket match against New Zealand. The flamboyant all-rounder can be seen using a yellow-colored Poco X5 Pro 5G, which seems fitting as he has a gray-colored Mercedes AMG G-Wagon SUV to go with it.

Talking about the device, it carries a familiar Poco design language with a glossy black top portion with a color-blended camera island. The camera island boasts a triple camera sensor. The "Poco" branding is seen flanking the camera island. Unfortunately, the front look of the device isn't revealed in the image. You can expect the device to come with a hole-punch camera cutout on the display for the selfie sensor.

Poco X5 Pro 5G: Specifications (Expected)

The Poco X5 Pro 5G is rumored to be a rebranded Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition under the skin, which was launched in China recently. If the rumors hold true, the Poco X5 Pro could be powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor, which is a very capable upper mid-range chipset. We can expect it to be paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

Advertisement

Moving to its cameras, the Poco X5 Pro 5G could be equipped with a 108MP primary shooter, an 8Mp ultrawide snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are likely to be handled by a 16MP front-facing shooter. The handset may be powered by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 67W fast charging support.

More POCO News

Mystery Poco Phone Secures IMDA Certification After Popping Up On EEC: Could Be Poco C55

Realme C30s Vs Poco C31: Specs, Display, Features, Compared

Poco C50 Vs Poco C31: Specs, Display, Features, Compared

Poco C55 India Launch Tipped: Could Be A Rebadged Redmi Affordable Android Smartphone

Poco C50 Budget Smartphone Goes On Sale In India: Features, Price Detailed

Poco F5 Global Variant Spotted: Rebranded Redmi K60 Smartphone In Works?

Poco C50 With 6.52-inch LCD, 5000mAh Battery Launched For ₹6,499 In India

Poco C50 Teaser Out on Flipkart, India Launch Imminent

The Best Battery Smartphones of 2022

The Best Mid-Range Smartphones of 2022

POCO X5 Series Launch Hinted By India Head: Here's What We Know

Some of the Affordable 5G Mobiles that you can buy right now
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Poco Android Smartphones News
Read more...