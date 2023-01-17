Mystery Poco Phone Secures IMDA Certification After Popping Up On EEC: Could Be Poco C55 News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Poco has been quite active in the mid-range and budget Android smartphone segment. The brand is now seeking to expand in the affordable Android phone market as well. Poco launched the Poco C50 in the first week of January 2023, and the affordable Android smartphone is now officially available to purchase in India. Now, another Poco smartphone has secured IMDA Certification after surfacing on the EEC website. Let's look at all the available information on what could be an affordable, entry-level Android smartphone from Poco.

Poco Mobile Phone "22127PC95G" Secures IMDA Certification

A mystery Poco mobile phone, categorized as "Mobile Terminals" has received its own IMDA certification listing. The device is codenamed 22127PC95G. Simply put, there's an unreleased Poco smartphone that is undergoing mandatory certification in markets outside China. This means the as-yet-unannounced Poco phone would make its international debut soon.

The IMDA certification does not offer details about the 22127PC95G Poco phone, except for the confirming it is a "Mobile Phone with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi". Back in September 2022, model number 22127PC95G was spotted on the EEC certification website in Europe. Now, it has been approved by Singapore's IMDA authority.

This essentially means the Poco smartphone should launch in multiple markets outside China. Poco hasn't officially acknowledged the existence of 22127PC95G, but rumors indicate the device could be labeled as the Poco C55. Moreover, the Poco smartphone could essentially be a rebranded Xiaomi Redmi 12C, which recently launched in China.

Redmi 12C will also make way to Global, don't worry. In two versions: with NFC and without. POCO C55 doesn't support NFC. — Kacper Skrzypek 🇵🇱 (@kacskrz) January 9, 2023

Poco C55 Expected Specifications And Features

If the Poco C55 is indeed a rebranded Xiaomi Redmi 12C, it would feature a 6.71-inch HD+ display with a 1650 X 720 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The 720p display has a 5MP selfie camera nestled inside a dew-drop notch. The smartphone's back houses a dual camera setup which includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Poco C55 could pack the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm SoC and the Mali-G52 MP2 GPU. The smartphone would be available with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which could be expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It is important to note that MediaTek Helio G85 is limited to 4G networks.

The Chinese variant of the Xiaomi Redmi 12C packs a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Notable connectivity and other hardware include a 3.5mm audio jack, micro-USB port, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS + GLONASS. The global variant of the Poco C55 could retain most of the specifications.

Best Mobiles in India