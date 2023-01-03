Realme 10 To Launch In India On January 9; Flipkart Microsite Goes Live

Realme launched its Realme 10 Pro series of smartphones recently in the Indian market. It later started teasing the vanilla Realme 10 device for India. Now, a landing page of the Realme 10 is live on Flipkart, which reveals the launch date as well as some key features of the device. The smartphone is slated to launch on January 9 2023 at 12:30 PM in India. The device is already available in some international markets like Indonesia, so its specifications are known.

Realme 10: Specifications, Features

The Realme 10 comes with Realme's new design language with a flat rear panel and almost flush-fitted circular camera rings. The sides are also flat, which enhances its aesthetics. Over to the front, there's a left-aligned hole-punch camera cutout on the display that houses the selfie sensor. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate, which is confirmed by the Flipkart microsite too.

The Flipkart microsite also confirms its processor. The Realme 10 will be powered with the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which is based on a 6nm fabrication process. It is quite a capable mid-range chipset but lacks 5G connectivity. You can do some casual gaming on this device. It can offer you 40fps gaming in heavy games such as PUBG/BGMI and Call of Duty without breaking a sweat. Expect it to be offered with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

On the optics front, the smartphone is equipped with a dual camera setup featuring a 50MP primary shooter, accompanied by a 2MP macro sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 16MP camera housed in a hole-punch cutout at the front.

The Realme 10 also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock feature, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, a microSD card slot, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The handset is powered by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 33W fast charging support. Expect the device to be priced under ₹15,000 in the Indian market.