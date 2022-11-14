Realme 10 Pro+ Live Images Leak Ahead of Launch; Rear Panel Design Revealed

Realme is gearing up to take the wraps off the Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone on November 17 in China. Already, we have a fair idea of the design of the smartphone, thanks to a series of teasers shared by Realme recently. Now, the live images of the alleged Realme 10 Pro+ Indian variant have surfaced online.

A Twitter user has shared the Realme 10 Pro+ live images revealing the glossy and reflective rear panel of the upcoming smartphone. One of the images shows Realme VP Madhav Sheth holding the phone. Let's take a look at the details of its design revealed by the live images over here.

Realme 10 Pro+ Live Images Surface Online

As per the leaked live images, the Realme 10 Pro+ live images show the presence of two camera rings stacked vertically at the top left of the rear panel similar to what we have seen on the Realme 9 series, including the Realme 9i. While the top ring appears to house a single sensor, the one at the bottom has two lenses. Also, there is a flashlight next to the camera rings.

Except for these details, the Twitter user has not shared any other aspect of the alleged Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Indian variant. We can expect to come across further details soon.

Realme 10 Pro+: What to Expect?

Recently, the Realme 10 Pro+ visited the AnTuTu benchmarking website ahead of its launch, giving us a fair idea about what to expect. Going by the same, the smartphone managed to score 529,420 points hinting at the presence of a mid-range processor under its hood. It also scored almost similar to its predecessor, the Realme 9 Pro+ powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset.

The Realme 10 series was earlier expected to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset that powers the Redmi Note 12 Pro series. Besides this, the upcoming Realme smartphone is likely to bestow a curved 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 61-degree curvature. In addition, there could be at least 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space, and the device could run Android 13-based Realme UI 3 out-of-the-box.

For imaging, there are claims that the Realme 10 Pro+ could feature a triple-camera setup with 108MP, 8MP, and 2MP sensors. At the front, it might house a 16MP selfie camera sensor. A 5,000 mAh battery is likely to power the smartphone with 67W fast charging support.