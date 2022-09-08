Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Confirmed For September 16; What To Expect?

By

Advertisement

Realme unveiled the GT Neo 3T smartphone in June this year. At the time of the launch, the company said that it will soon release the device globally. Now, it has been confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 3T will arrive in India on September 16 at 12:30 PM.

Recently, the company teased the smartphone's India launch with a dedicated landing page. It showed the presence of an 80W fast charging support in the Realme GT Neo 3T Indian variant. The company has now updated the landing page to confirm that the device could be armed with an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, similar to the global variant. Also, the rear panel of the Realme smartphone could appear with a "racing flag" design.

Realme GT Neo 3T: What To Expect?

The Realme GT Neo 3T landing page has confirmed that the smartphone will sport 5G connectivity. Through the landing page, Realme reveals that more specifications of the upcoming smartphone will be out in the coming days.

As per the same, the company will announce the Realme GT Neo 3T's screen refresh rate on September 10. Likewise, the details about the cooling system of the device will be announced on September 12. Followed by these, the company will share the camera specifications of the Realme GT Neo 3T on September 13.

Realme GT Neo 3T Global Variant Specs

The Realme GT Neo 3T was unveiled with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It equips a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with Adreno 650 GPU and 8GB of RAM.

For imaging, the Realme smartphone makes use of a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary macro lens. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera sensor within a punch-hole cutout. A 5000mAh battery alongside 80W fast charging support powers the smartphone.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Apple iPhone 14 Launch Sparks Meme Fest On Social Media; Here Are The Best Ones

Realme C33 Budget Smartphone Launched With 50MP Camera: Check Price & Specs

Apple Discontinues Select iPhone Models; Here’s The List

Realme C33 India Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch; Here’s What To Expect

Realme C30s Entry-Level Phone To Rival Redmi A1; Launch Date & Key Specifications

Amazon Realme Fan Festival Sale 2022: Best Discounts On Realme Phones And Accessories For Ganesh Chaturthi

iOS 16 Stable Version Release Date And Supported Devices

Realme 9i 5G Review: Should You Buy This Mid-Range Smartphone?

Thor: Love And Thunder Coming To Disney+ Hotstar Today; Best Subscription Plans To Check Out

World Photography Day 2022: Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000 That You Can Buy

Apple A16 Bionic Explained: Most Powerful iPhone Processor?

Realme TechLife Buds T100 Launched With 28 Hours Battery Life
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: realme news smartphones
Published On September 8, 2022
Read more...