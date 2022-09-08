Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Confirmed For September 16; What To Expect?

Realme unveiled the GT Neo 3T smartphone in June this year. At the time of the launch, the company said that it will soon release the device globally. Now, it has been confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 3T will arrive in India on September 16 at 12:30 PM.

Recently, the company teased the smartphone's India launch with a dedicated landing page. It showed the presence of an 80W fast charging support in the Realme GT Neo 3T Indian variant. The company has now updated the landing page to confirm that the device could be armed with an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, similar to the global variant. Also, the rear panel of the Realme smartphone could appear with a "racing flag" design.

Realme GT Neo 3T: What To Expect?

The Realme GT Neo 3T landing page has confirmed that the smartphone will sport 5G connectivity. Through the landing page, Realme reveals that more specifications of the upcoming smartphone will be out in the coming days.

As per the same, the company will announce the Realme GT Neo 3T's screen refresh rate on September 10. Likewise, the details about the cooling system of the device will be announced on September 12. Followed by these, the company will share the camera specifications of the Realme GT Neo 3T on September 13.

Realme GT Neo 3T Global Variant Specs

The Realme GT Neo 3T was unveiled with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It equips a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with Adreno 650 GPU and 8GB of RAM.

For imaging, the Realme smartphone makes use of a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary macro lens. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera sensor within a punch-hole cutout. A 5000mAh battery alongside 80W fast charging support powers the smartphone.

