Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Likely This Month; Price Expected Under Rs. 40,000 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has launched the GT Neo 3T smartphone in the international market. The latest device is the rebranded version of the Realme Q5 Pro that was unveiled in April in China. The Realme GT Neo 3T is also expected to arrive in the country soon. However, Realme has not confirmed anything yet. Rumors suggested the device will make its way this month in India.

Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Details

The Realme GT Neo 3T already visited the BIS listing, confirming an imminent launch. Also, tipster Abhishek Yadav claimed that the India launch will take place this month. The exact launch date is still under wraps. Furthermore, the Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to come under Rs. 40,000 in India.

The device is announced starting at €469.99 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the base 8GB+128GB variant and the 8GB+256GB model is priced at €509.99 (roughly Rs. 42,300). It comes in Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black color options.

Realme GT Neo 3T Features In India

We expect the Realme GT Neo 3T will have similar specs as the international model. Given that, you'll get a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits peak brightness. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset will handle the processing, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

For imaging, there will be a triple camera setup, including a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, it will come with a 16MP camera sensor. Other features will include a 5,000 mAh battery unit with support for 80W fast charging, Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0, VC cooling, up to 5GB Virtual RAM, Bluetooth 5.2, and dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity.

Besides, Realme is also prepping up to announce the Realme Pad X in the country. The brand also teased the arrival of its upcoming tablet. However, the launch date is yet to be confirmed. A recent report revealed the Realme Pad X might launch by June 15 in India. So, there is a chance Realme could announce the tablet and Realme GT Neo 3T on the same day. It's better to wait for the official announcement.

Best Mobiles in India