Realme GT Neo 3T Design Sketch Spotted Online Ahead Of June 7 Launch; Rebranded Realme Q5 Pro? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme GT Neo 3T is confirmed to unveil on June 7 in Indonesia. The brand also confirmed the handset will come with 150W fast charging. Besides, rumors suggested, that the handset will be rebranded version of the Realme Q5 Pro. Now, the alleged sketch of the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3T has reaffirmed the same. The launch event of the Realme GT Neo 3T is scheduled for June 7 at 11 AM local time which will be live-streamed via the brand's official YouTube channel.

Realme GT Neo 3T Design Sketch Revealed

The sketch image of the Realme GT Neo 3T has been shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav. It reveals the design of the phone in its full glory, which looks identical to the Realme Q5 Pro. The Realme GT Neo 3T will also have a box-pattern design on the back panel. A rectangular camera module is seen on the back panel which houses triple camera sensors paired with an LED flash.

The speaker grille and USB Type-C port will be on the bottom edge, while the volume rocker and power button are spotted on the left and right sides, respectively.

Realme GT Neo 3T Features All We Know So Far

The upcoming Realme GT Neo 3T is said to feature the Snapdragon 870 paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. However, it won't support the microSD card.

It will run Android 12 OS with realmeUI 3.0 on top and might ship with a triple camera setup including a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, it will have a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and videos. There will be a 6.62-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

Rebranded Realme Q5 Pro?

Apart from the design, the leaked features also make us believe the Realme GT Neo 3T might be rebranded of the Realme Q5 Pro. However, we suggest waiting for the official announcement which is on June 7. Besides, the device is also expected to launch this month under Rs. 40,000 in India. Although Realme has not confirmed anything yet.

Best Mobiles in India