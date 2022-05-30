Just In
Realme GT Neo 3T Confirmed To Launch On June 7; Expected Price & India Launch Details
Realme GT Neo 3T launch has finally been confirmed officially. Realme is all set to unveil the upcoming GT Neo-series device on June 7 in Indonesia. The brand also confirms the handset will ship with 150W fast charging. Apart from this, the brand did not reveal anything regarding the Realme GT Neo 3T.
However, multiple certification sites including Geekbench and BIS have revealed the device's key specs. Also, rumors suggested, the handset will be rebranded version of the Realme Q5 Pro which was launched last month in China alongside the Realme Q5.
Realme GT Neo 3T Launch Date Confirmed
The brand took to its Twitter to confirm that the Realme GT Neo 3T is arriving on June 7 at 11 AM local time. The launch event can be watched via the brand's official YouTube channel in Indonesia.
Realme GT Neo 3T Expected Features
The upcoming Realme GT Neo 3T is said to feature the Snapdragon 870 under its hood, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. However, it won't support the microSD card. On the software front, the smartphone will run Android 12 OS with realmeUI 3.0 on top.
For imaging, the GT Neo 3T is tipped to come with a triple camera setup including a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, it will have a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and videos. If it is indeed the rebadged Q5 Pro, we expect the device will feature a 6.62-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. Besides, the handset will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery unit.
Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Details
Realme India has not confirmed anything regarding the launch of the Realme GT Neo 3T. However, the device was spotted on the BIS listing, hinting at an imminent launch.
Also, tipster Abhishek Yadav revealed the Realme GT Neo 3T will be launched next month (June) in India. Further, the phone is expected to come under Rs. 40,000 in India. However, we suggest readers take this with a pinch of salt and stay tuned for more updates.
