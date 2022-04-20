Realme Launches Q5 And Q5 Pro Smartphones: Are They Coming To India? News oi-Akshay Kumar

Realme has just expanded its range of Q series smartphones. The company has launched the Realme Q5 and the Q5 Pro models in its home market. Both handsets share a handful of specifications, including the design. Notably, there's also the Realme Q5i, a budget model of the duo, which was introduced yesterday.

Realme Q5 Features And Specifications

Talking about the RealmeQ5, the smartphone is loaded with a 6.6-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display. The screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and up to 600nits brightness. Powering the handset is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, which is based on the 8nm fabrication process and a clock-speed of up to 2.2GHz. The chipset is paired with the Adreno 619L GPU and up to 8GB of RAM.

There's up to 256GB of expandable native storage on the Realme Q5. Software-wise, the smartphone boots Android 12 with the Realme UI 3.0 on top. In the camera department, the device has a 50MP main sensor on the back, which is accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there's a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera in the hole in the top-left corner of the screen.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme Q5 has support for the SA and NSA 5G bands, dual 4G VoLTE, 2.4GHz & 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, a 5,000 mAh battery with 60W fast charging support keeps the whole package running.

Realme Q5 Pro Features And Specifications

As for the Realme Q5 Pro, this one has a slightly smaller 6.62-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. At the helm, there's the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, which is accompanied by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. There's a 64MP main primary camera at the rear, which is paired with an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor.

The selfie snapper of the Realme Q5 Pro is similar to the vanilla Q5 version. Notably, while the handset has the same 5,000 mAh battery cell, it has enhanced 80W fast charging support. While the Realme Q5 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, the Q5 Pro sports the same tech under the screen.

Realme Q5 Series Pricing And Availability

The Realme Q5's base model has been priced at Yuan 1,299 (Rs. 15,500). The Realme Q5 Pro will be available at the starting price tag of around Rs. 21,400. These devices will be going on sale in the Chinese market from April 27 in multiple color variants. As of now, there's no word regarding the availability outside China.

