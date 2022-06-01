Realme Pad X Tipped To Launch By June 15 In India; Expected Price, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is gearing up to launch the Realme Pad X in India. The tablet with model number RMP2108 was recently spotted on the BIS listing. Also, Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth recently teased the arrival of the latest tablet. However, the brand has not shared anything regarding the launch date or timeline. Now, the latest development has revealed the launch timeline and a few more details of the Realme Pad X.

Realme Pad X India Launch

91mobiles reports, that the Realme Pad X will be launched in the first half of June, i.e., by June 15. The report further stated that the tablet will be available in three color options namely Glacier Blue, Racing Green, and Glowing Grey. It is also tipped to come in two storage options - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options.

Realme Pad X Features

The Realme Pad X has an 11-inch LCD panel with 2K resolution and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz. The tablet is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage which also supports up to 512GB of additional storage expansion via a microSD card.

For imaging, the Realme Pad X offers a single 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. Furthermore, it runs Android 12 based on Realme UI 3.0 for Pad and packs an 8,340 mAh battery unit with support for 33W fast charging tech.

It also supports a stylus input Pen which comes with 4096 level sensitivity. Other aspects include a quad-speaker setup by Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio support, Type-C port, etc. Lastly, it measures just 7.1mm thick and weighs 499 grams.

Realme Pad X Expected Price

The Realme Pad X is expected to come under Rs. 20,000 segment in India. As the tablet starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000) in China. In this range, the Realme Pad X will be a good pick with 5G connectivity, a powerful chip, and Android 12 over other tablets available in the same segment.

