Realme Pad X India Launch Officially Teased; Worthy Alternative To Xiaomi Pad 5?

Realme Pad X with model number RMP2108 was recently spotted on the BIS listing, revealing an imminent India launch. Now, the arrival of the tablet has been teased by the brand itself. Realme has recently launched its first 5G tablet Realme Pad X in the Chinese market which carries an affordable price tag. In terms of features, it has the Snapdragon processor, 2K display, microSD card support, and many more.

Realme Pad X India Launch Teased

Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth took to his Twitter to tease the arrival of the Realme Pad X in India. Although he did not reveal any launch timeline for the upcoming tablet. The teaser image of the upcoming Realme Pad X is seen in the black color option. We expect the brand will soon confirm the launch date as well.

Realme Pad X Features

The Realme Pad X is launched with an 11-inch LCD panel with 2K resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Realme Pad X is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, while it was said to use the flagship Snapdragon 870. The tablet comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which also supports up to 512GB of additional storage expansion via a microSD card.

Further, there is a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The tablet is backed by an 8,340 mAh battery unit with support for 33W fast charging tech. It runs Android 12 based on Realme UI 3.0 for Pad and also brings a stylus input Pen which comes with 4096 level sensitivity.

Other aspects include a quad-speaker setup by Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio support, Type-C port, etc. Lastly, it measures just 7.1mm thick and weighs 499 grams.

Realme Pad X: Worthy Alternative To Xiaomi Pad 5?

The Realme Pad X comes with a starting price of CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000). Based on this, we expect the tablet will arrive under Rs. 20,000 segment, while the rival Xiaomi Pad 5 starts at Rs. 26,999. Although, the latter is based on the flagship Snapdragon 860 processor and supports a 120Hz display. So, if you want good performance, can consider the Xiaomi Pad 5.

On the other hand, the upcoming Realme Pad X will ship with 5G connectivity, which will make it an affordable 5G-enabled tablet in the segment. It is also important to note that the Xiaomi Pad 5 doesn't support a cellular network in the country.

