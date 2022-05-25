Realme Pad X India Launch Likely On Cards; Spotted On BIS Listing News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme Pad X tablet is all set to go official on May 26 (tomorrow) in the Chinese market. Now, the India launch of the upcoming Realme tablet seems just around the corner as it was spotted on the BIS listing. The Realme Pad X will be the third tablet from the brand and the high-end offering compared to the other two tablets. Ahead of its Chinese debut, the brand has also confirmed a few key specs of the tablet.

Realme Pad X India Launch Expected Soon

Tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the upcoming Realme Pad X with model number RMP2108 on the BIS listing. The tipster has not revealed anything regarding the tablet. Besides, we expect the Indian variant of the Realme Pad X will share identical specs as its Chinese Counterpart.

Realme Pad X Design

The official leaked render of the Realme Pad X 5G revealed the tablet will come with a colorful back panel. It was spotted with a neon green-colored back panel and a race pattern at the back inspired by the Realme GT Neo 2. At the front, it will sport narrow bezels. The tablet will also include a stylus pen which is expected to be sold separately.

Apart from this, the brand is also said to bring some other accessories such as a keyboard folio case. The Realme Pad X will be available in distinct color variants including black, blue, and neon.

Realme Pad X Features All We Know So Far

The Realme Pad X is confirmed to feature an 11-inch display with 2K resolution. The device is expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet will also come with Rheinland's Low Blue Light certification and a hardware-grade anti-blue light filter.

The brand already confirmed that the Realme Pad X will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chip which is likely to be paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The internal storage of the tablet can also be expanded using a dedicated microSD slot.

Furthermore, the Realme Pad X tablet will pack an 8,340 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology, which will be an upgrade over the existing tablets that support up to 18W fast charging support. The camera resolution of the Realme Pad X is still under wraps. The tablet will include quad speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. However, the tablet might skip the 3.5mm audio jack.

Realme Pad X Expected Pricing

There is no info regarding the pricing of the tablet. Considering the specs, we expect it will cost around Rs. 30,000. However, it's better to take it as a hint and stay tuned for tomorrow's announcement. As far as the India launch is concerned, the exact launch timeline is yet to be revealed. It is rumored to come by June 2022.

Besides, the tablet will compete with the Xiaomi Pad 5 in the country. The Xiaomi Pad 5 is selling starting at Rs. 26,999 and goes up to Rs. 28,999 for the high-end 256GB model. The Xiaomi tablet also features 4K video recording and the same 33W charging as Realme's upcoming tablet.

