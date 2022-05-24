Realme Pad X Display, Battery, Audio Features Officially Revealed; Launch Set For May 26 News oi-Akshay Kumar

Realme Pad X Android tablet is going to be officially unveiled at an event in China on May 26. The device will be arriving as the most high-end slate from the company to date. Ahead of the launch, the brand recently revealed the design and processor of the Realme Pad X. Now, it has teased some more key features of the tablet.

Realme Pad X Will Have A 2K Display

The teasers have revealed that the Realme Pad X will be flaunting an 11-inch display with highly narrow bezels. The slate will be offering a massive 2K resolution to provide an immersive media experience. The device is also touted to offer the Rheinland's Low Blue Light certification and a hardware-grade anti-blue light filter. The LCD screen panel of the slate will also have a sunlight mode.

Realme Pad X To Offer The Fastest Charging Speed On A Realme Tablet

The company has confirmed that the Realme Pad X tablet will be arriving with a beefy 8,340 mAh battery. The slate will be offering support for 33W fast charging technology, making it the fastest charging Realme tablet to date. The brand's previous tablets, the Realme Pad and the Realme Pad Mini, only offer up to 18W fast charging support.

Realme Pad X Camera, Audio Features Officially Teased

One of the teasers has suggested that the Realme Pad X's front camera will have Apple's Center Stage-life feature. This function basically keeps the subject in the middle while making video calls. The company has also teased that the Realme Pad X will be offering as many as four speakers, which will be powered by Dolby Atmos. Last but not the least, the teasers suggest that the tablet will have a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Realme Pad X Will Come Powered By The Snapdragon 870 SoC

Previously, Realme revealed that the Pad X Android tablet will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 processor. The device is tipped to be available in two RAM and storage variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The tablet is rumored to sport a quite slim 7.1mm waistline. The slate will be coming with support for a stylus pen, but there's no word if the accessory will be bundled with the tablet.

The Realme Pad X will be arriving in three attractive color variants - Neon, Blue, and Black. The tablet will be arriving with support for 5G networks. While there's no word regarding its price range, the device is expected to be launched in India by the end of June 2022.

Realme Pad Mini, Realme Pad Price In India

Realme is currently selling two tablets in India - the Realme Pad and the Realme Pad Mini. The Realme Pad's Wi-Fi version is priced at Rs. 13,999, while its LTE variant is up for grabs starting from Rs. 15,999. The Realme Pad Mini's Wi-Fi-enabled model costs Rs. 10,999, while the LTE version is being offered from Rs. 12,999.

The slates are available to purchase on the company's website and major e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart. The Realme Pad comes in Real Gold and Real Grey color variants, while the Pad Mini can be grabbed in Blue and Grey hues.

