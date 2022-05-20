Realme Pad X 5G Launch Date And Features Confirmed News oi-Vivek

It is official, Realme is finally launching its most powerful tablet -- the Realme Pad X 5G, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC on 26th May 2022. The latest tablet from Realme will come in at least three colors along with an Apple Pencil like the stylus, and here is everything we know about the Realme Pad X 5G so far.

Realme Pad X 5G Launching On 26th May 2022

The company has now confirmed that the Realme Pad X 5G is launching on the 26th of May 2022 in China. The Realme Pad X 5G is likely to launch in India a few weeks after this, hence, we expect the Realme Pad X 5G might come to India in June 2022.

The latest render of the Realme Pad X 5G also confirms that the tablet will come with a flashy design with a colorful back panel, inspired by the Realme GT Neo 2 with a neon green-colored back panel and a race pattern at the back. The back panel is likely to be made using plastic and is expected to come in multiple color options such as grey and blue.

The Realme Pad X 5G also has a flat frame, and the tablet seems to be using a plastic frame. it is now confirmed that the Realme Pad X 5G will have a quad-speaker setup with a USB Type-C port. The launch event poster also confirms that the Realme Pad X 5G's speakers will be Dolby Atmos-certified, and the same is engraved on the frame.

It looks like Realme has skipped a 3.5mm headphone jack. Hence, one either has to use a wireless earphone or should use a 3.5mm headphone jack to USB Type-C convert. As per the performance is concerned, the tablet will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Realme Pad X 5G Accessories

Realme will launch an Apple Pencil like a stylus for the Realme Pad X 5G, and the company is likely to sell the stylus separately. In addition to the stylus, Realme is also expected to launch a few more first-party accessories such as a keyboard folio case and a regular folio case. Lastly, the Realme Pad X 5G is likely to come with an 11-inch display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

