Realme Pad 5G Design Leaked: Most Unique Looking Tablet?
Realme recently confirmed the launch of the Snapdragon 870 SoC-powered Android tablet. The tablet is expected to be called as Realme Pad 5 and is likely to compete against the likes of the Xiaomi Pad 5. Now, the official renders of the Realme Pad 5G have leaked online, which looks nothing like any of the existing tablets on the market.
Abhishek Yavad, a known leakster has now shared the pictures of the rear part of the Realme Pad 5G. As per the post, the Realme Pad 5G will be available in at least three colors. While there is a typical grey color finish, the Realme Pad 5G will also be available in two more color options, and the gree variant seems to be inspired by the Realme GT Neo 2.
Name Is Yet To Be Confirmed
The leakster also highlights the fact that the Realme Pad 5G could also launch with a different name such as Realme Pad X or even Realme Tab X. As mentioned before, the Realme Pad 5G will be powered by 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB of internal storage. The tablet is also expected to come with a single nano-SIM card slot with support for up to a 5G network.
On the rear panel, the Realme Pad 5G has a single camera unit, and there is no flash module, which is a bummer. The Realme Pad 5G is also expected to come with a flat frame design, and the tablet might use a metal frame with a plastic back panel to add rigidity to the device. The power button on the Realme Pad 5G is likely to have a capacitive fingerprint sensor, just like the Apple iPad Air.
First look at Realme Pad 5G ( Realme Pad X or Realme Tab X ) launching this month in China with Snapdragon 870.— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) May 20, 2022
Images-Via: Digital Chat Station #realme #realmePad5G pic.twitter.com/PUHVn4eqeG
For the display, the Realme Pad 5G might use an 11-inch screen with QHD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The tablet is expected to support HDR standards and is likely to have a stereo or even a quad-speaker setup. There will also be a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing. In terms of pricing, the base variant of the Realme Pad 5G is expected to cost around Rs. 30,000, making it an affordable 5G tablet.
