Realme GT Neo 5 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Spotted At Geekbench; Performance Figures Revealed

It's no secret that Realme is readying its new Realme GT Neo 5 for the Chinese market. It is a successor to the Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone and was expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, built on the TSMC's 4nm fabrication process. However, a test mule of the Realme GT Neo 5 with a model number RMX3708 was spotted on the Geekbench database sporting a different processor under the hood.

Realme GT Neo 5: Geekbench Results (Leaked)

Source: MySmartPrice  

The Geekbench result shared by folks over at MSP shows that the upcoming Realme GT Neo 5 managed a single-core score of 1279 points and a multi-core score of 3902 points. The listing reveals that the smartphone was equipped with a processor with a 1+3+4 core configuration.

The prime core of the processor is clocked at 3.0GHz, the three mid-cores are clocked at 2.50GHz, and the four efficiency cores are clocked at 1.80GHz. This points to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which comes with an identical CPU core configuration and clock frequencies. This would be a bummer as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was based on Samsung's 4nm fabrication process and was infamous for its overheating and high power consumption issues.

The Geekbench listing also reveals that the device could be offered with up to 16GB of RAM. The smartphone was also seen running on the Android 13 OS. Expect it to debut with the Realme UI 4.0 skin based on Android 13 OS out of the box.

Realme GT Neo 5: Specifications (Rumored)

The Realme GT Neo 5 is rumored to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K screen resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It could be equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The handset is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery, coupled with a 150W fast charging system.

Published On January 19, 2023
