Realme GT Neo 5 Launching at MWC 2023

Realme announced the launch of its 240W SuperVOOC charging technology last week around the launch of the Redmi Note 12 Series The company also confirmed its upcoming Realme GT Neo 5 will sport the cutting edge charging technology. Now, according to reports, the Realme GT Neo 5 may launch during the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Realme GT Neo 5 With 240W Fast Charging Launching in MWC 2023

According to a report by Pricebaba, the Realme GT Neo 5 will have its global launch at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, between February 27 and March 2. The smartphone could be the world's first to sport 240W charging speeds, which Realme claims is the limit for the USB-C port.

Realme GT Neo 5 Expected Specifications and Features

The Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to feature a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refreh rate, and quad HD resolution with under-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is set to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera, along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it's expected to sport a 16MP selfies shooter.

The Realme GT Neo 5 is rumoured to come with a 5000mAh battery that will charge in minutes with the 240W SuperVOOC fast charger. The company has also teased the launch of the Realme GT Neo 5 in India.

Battle of Fast Charging Phones

Currently, the record for the fastest charging speed is held by the iQOO 10 Pro which comes with a 200W fast charger. The company claims it can charge the phone in 10 minutes. So it's safe to assume a 240W charger can bring that time down even lower.

Realme has revealed the tech behind the fast charging speed. The 240W charger will use gallium nitride (GaN) instead of silicon in the innards, which will allow for a smaller footprint and higher efficiency.

The Realme GT Neo 5 will have 13 real-time sensors and fireproof materials to prevent any accident, as confirmed by the company.

