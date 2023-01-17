RedMagic 8 Pro Gaming Smartphone With Under-display Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched

Nubia launched its latest gaming smartphone, the RedMagic 8 Pro, in the Chinese market in December 2022. Now, the smartphone is set to go global in a few days. Nubia has announced that the RedMagic 8 Pro series will be available for purchase from February 2, 2023, in select international markets. The devices will carry different monikers and a few changes to their internals when they go global.

The RedMagic 8 Pro will be called "Matte", whereas the RedMagic 8 Pro+ will be called Void in the international market. Both smartphones will pack in a 6000mAh battery and 65W fast charging support as opposed to the 80W charging of the RedMagic Pro and the 165W charging of the RedMagic Pro+ in China. Let's take a look at their specifications in detail.

RedMagic 8 Pro: Features, Specifications

The RedMagic 8 Pro devices come with a boxy design, flat sides, and squared-off edges. The Matte variant comes with an understated look and three circular camera rings. The Void variant gets an opaque rear glass panel with a visible RGB LED-lit active fan.

The RedMagic devices are the first gaming smartphones to flaunt an under-display 16MP selfie sensor. They offer you a 6.8-inch OLED full-screen experience with a 120Hz refresh rate, 960Hz touch sampling rate, and 1300 nits of peak brightness. Both smartphones are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which also powers other devices such as the iQOO 11, Xiaomi 13 Pro, OnePlus 11, and others.

The smartphones are loaded with gaming hardware and features such as an active cooling fan, an air duct, a 3D ice-grade dual pump, and 10 layers of heat dissipation materials, among others. They also come with 520Hz shoulder triggers, which are customizable.

In terms of optics, the smartphones are equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP GN5 primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. Selfies are handled by the 16MP front-facing snapper. Some other noteworthy features include stereo speakers, dual X-axis linear haptic motors, Wi-Fi 7 (4x4 MIMO), nine 5G antennas, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, among others.

Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro: Price, Availability

The RedMagic 8 Pro Matte with 12GB RAM+256GB internal storage is priced at $650 (approx. ₹53,300). The RedMagic 8 Pro Void with 16GB RAM+ 512GB internal storage comes with a price tag of $800 (approx. ₹65,530). The brand hasn't revealed its plans about bringing it to India yet.