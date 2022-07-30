Redmi 10 2022 Spotted On Official Site; India Launch Imminent

Earlier this year, Redmi released a few smartphones in its numbered series in India, including the Redmi 10 and Redmi 10A. It also has a Redmi C series smartphone in its portfolio, which is not available in India. Now, it looks like the company is focused on launching yet another smartphone to the Redmi 10 lineup in the country.

Redmi 10 2022 India Launch Imminent

As per a screenshot shared by the well-known tipster Mukul Sharma, it looks like the company is gearing up to launch the Redmi 10 2022 in the country soon. The screenshot shows the upcoming Redmi smartphone on the official Xiaomi India website. As of now, there is no other information regarding the device except for its name. Given that there is no mention of 5G in the name, it could be a 4G smartphone.

There are possibilities for the company to launch the Redmi 10C in the country. However, given that the Redmi 10 has a better value for money as compared to the 10C, it is highly unlikely.

What To Expect From Redmi?

Talking about what we can expect from Redmi, the brand is expected to target the affordable smartphone segment priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 13,000 with its numbered smartphones series. We can expect the smartphone from Redmi coming to the Indian market to feature a FHD display as similar devices under the Rs. 10,000 price segment in the country.

If this turns out to be true, then there is an increased chance that we might get a weaker chipset with the upcoming smartphone as compared to the Snapdragon 680 that powers the Redmi 10. However, it is mere speculation and we need to wait for more details to surface online regarding the smartphone to get a clearer picture of what the company is planning.

From the specifications of the existing Redmi 10 smartphone that exists in India, we can expect it to feature a 60Hz display, run Android 11 topped with MIUI 13, a dual-camera setup at the rear, 4G connectivity, dual-SIM support, a USB Type-C port, and a microSD card slot. Only an official confirmation can reveal further details.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles