Redmi 10 Power Goes On Sale At Rs. 14,999 In India; Features & Where To Buy News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi 10 Power was launched alongside the Redmi 10A last week in India. At the launch, the brand did not reveal the sale date of the Redmi 10 Power. Now, the device is available for purchase priced at Rs. 14,999. Features of the device include a Snapdragon processor, a large battery, and an IPS LCD panel. Check here where to buy Redmi's latest budget device.

Redmi 10 Power Goes On Sale In India

The latest Redmi 10 Power is now available for purchase via Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, Amazon India, and other retail stores. It comes in two colors namely - Sporty Orange and Power Black. Besides, the smartphone is launched in a single storage variant - 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM.

Redmi 10 Power Features

In terms of features, the Redmi 10 Power has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD panel with an HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio along with the Gorilla Glass 3 protection. However, it supports only a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device gets its power from the Snapdragon 680 SoC which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that also supports additional storage expansion up to 512GB via a microSD card.

On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 11-based MIUI 13 and packs a 6,000 mAh battery unit with 10W charging tech support. For imaging, there is a dual camera system at the rear panel that includes a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP portrait camera.

The rear-mounted fingerprint scanner of the device is placed into the camera module. Upfront, it has a 5MP camera sensor for selfies and videos. For connectivity, the Redmi 10 Power supports Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Redmi 10 Power: Worth Buying?

While the Redmi 10 power offers a huge battery along with a capable processor. However, it does not support a higher refresh rate and also skips fast charging. Now, you can easily get these features at this price range. Even, some brands are also offering 5G-enabled devices under Rs. 15,000 segment.

