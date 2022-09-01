Redmi 11 Prime 5G Launching On September 6; Dimensity 700 SoC, 50MP Dual Cameras Confirmed

Redmi 11 Prime 5G is one of the latest launches lined up for Indian consumers. The new Redmi 11 Prime 5G will launch on September 6 with premium features including the Dimensity 700 processor, 50MP cameras, a 5,000 mAh battery, and much more. The upcoming Redmi phone will likely be an affordable 5G device.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Launch In India

Previously, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G was spotted on the IMEI website, confirming an imminent launch in India. Xiaomi has already set up a dedicated microsite for Redmi 11 Prime 5G, revealing a few important features. Redmi also took to Twitter to announce September 6 as the launch date for the new Redmi 11 Prime 5G. The complete specs, pricing, and availability will be disclosed during the launch.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Features: What To Expect?

Reports claim the Redmi 11 Prime 5G is a rebranded version of the Poco M4 5G, which debuted a few months back. The Poco M4 5G is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11E 5G. The rebranding will help us determine the possible specs of the upcoming Redmi 11 Prime 5G.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G microsite has confirmed the phone will launch with the Dimensity 700 processor. The posters also reveal the design, which will feature a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The right spine features the power and volume buttons.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G's rear panel seems to be textured to make it look more elegant, and we can expect two color variants. The rear cameras are placed in a rectangular module and seem to protrude a bit. The microsite also confirms 50MP dual cameras for the new 5G phone.

If the Redmi 11 Prime 5G is going to resemble Redmi Note 11E, we can expect a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel. Looking at the features, we can also expect the upcoming Redmi 11 Prime 5G to be an affordable mid-range phone that could be priced between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 18,000. We'll know more details in the coming days.

