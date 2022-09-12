Redmi 6A Explosion Allegedly Kills Woman; Xiaomi Responds

By

Redmi was yet again under the spotlight recently with the launch of a trio of smartphones - the Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prime, and the Redmi 11 Prime 5G. However, the brand is now getting negative attention from its users. On Friday, MD Talk YT, a YouTuber took to Twitter to report that his aunt's Redmi 6A exploded, causing a fatality.

Redmi 6A Explosion Kills A Woman

In the tweet, the YouTuber claims that his aunt kept the Redmi 6A on the pillow near her face and it exploded while she was asleep. In the unfortunate mishap that happened in the Delhi-NCR region, the woman was killed. This incident shocked netizens and was shared by many.

Reportedly, in this case, the Redmi 6A has witnessed a battery explosion, which cracked the front display. It has also peeled off the rear panel as if it was completely burned. This shows how severe the explosion was. Also, the images shared on Twitter show the victim lying in a pool of blood.

While phone explosions happen at times, it becomes a serious issue when there is a fatality. The YouTuber has also mentioned Redmi India and executives Manu Kumaar Jain and Anuj Sharma in his tweet and claims that it is the brand's responsibility to support in such cases.

Following the same, Xiaomi is said to be in talks with the family of the victim to investigate the issue. To this tweet, Xiaomi has replied that they are working to reach out to the impacted family and investigate the situation.

Similar Redmi, Poco Incidents Of Last Year

In 2021, multiple reports of Xiaomi phones going up in flames surfaced online. One of the devices was the Poco X3 while the other one was the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Following the same, there were reports that Redmi 8 and Poco C3 exploded with the latter causing burns to the victim's leg. The images circulated on Twitter regarding the incident showed that the device was in the owner's pocket when it exploded while similar incidences have occurred during charging.

