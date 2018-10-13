10 useful tips to prevent smartphone explosion

Avoid charging for a long period

It is safer to always make sure that you do not leave your phone charging for a long period of time, this also means that you don't charge your phone overnight.

Do not keep something on your phone while charging

It is not safe to place something like a pillow of your phone will charging because if your phone doesn't have a way to dissipate heat, it could overheat and catch fire.

Do not tax your phone while it is charging

Watching a movie or playing a game are activities that tax your phone severely and make your battery temperature go up drastically. So, if your phone is plugged in as well, it increases the temperature well beyond a range that is safe.

Don’t use your earphones while charging

Using your earphone while your phone is plugged into a wall socket is also a very bad idea and should not be done.

Calls while the phone is charging

If you get calls while your phone is charging, it is a good idea to disconnect your phone and then attend the call.

Avoid power strips or extension chords

It is a wise precaution to avoid power strips or extension cords to charge your phones because if even one device that is being used with the power chord is affected, your smartphone might get damaged as well.

Charging under direct light

When you are charging your phone, make sure to avoid placing it on a dashboard or under direct sunlight. Because the heating issue might get aggravated otherwise.

Remove the case while charging

If you have the case of your phone on while you are charging it, the dissipation of heat will not be as efficient as it should be, therefore it is a good idea to remove the cover when you are charging your phone.

Use the charger that came with the phone

Sticking to the charger that came with the phone is always a good idea. And replacing a lost or malfunctioning charger with a branded one as opposed to a fake one is also the wise thing to do.

Manufacturer’s original batteries

Similar to the case with the chargers, fake batteries always pose a risk and that's why using an original battery is always better for your phone.