10 useful tips to prevent smartphone explosion

Samsung recalled the Galaxy Note7 due to a battery issue

    Smartphones have grown into an essential part of our daily lives. We use them for everything from getting our groceries to waking us up in the morning. But as we know, nothing is perfect and there are a lot of things that can go wrong while you use your phone. One of the major concerns when it comes to using a smartphone is the frequent news of smartphones exploding.

    Fortunately, there are steps and precautions that you can take to make sure that you won’t have to face problems of your smartphone exploding. Sticking to the following ten steps will make sure that your smartphone doesn’t explode.

    Avoid charging for a long period

    It is safer to always make sure that you do not leave your phone charging for a long period of time, this also means that you don't charge your phone overnight.

    Do not keep something on your phone while charging

    It is not safe to place something like a pillow of your phone will charging because if your phone doesn't have a way to dissipate heat, it could overheat and catch fire.

    Do not tax your phone while it is charging

    Watching a movie or playing a game are activities that tax your phone severely and make your battery temperature go up drastically. So, if your phone is plugged in as well, it increases the temperature well beyond a range that is safe.

    Don’t use your earphones while charging

    Using your earphone while your phone is plugged into a wall socket is also a very bad idea and should not be done.

    Calls while the phone is charging

    If you get calls while your phone is charging, it is a good idea to disconnect your phone and then attend the call.

    Avoid power strips or extension chords

    It is a wise precaution to avoid power strips or extension cords to charge your phones because if even one device that is being used with the power chord is affected, your smartphone might get damaged as well.

    Charging under direct light

    When you are charging your phone, make sure to avoid placing it on a dashboard or under direct sunlight. Because the heating issue might get aggravated otherwise.

    Remove the case while charging

    If you have the case of your phone on while you are charging it, the dissipation of heat will not be as efficient as it should be, therefore it is a good idea to remove the cover when you are charging your phone.

    Use the charger that came with the phone

    Sticking to the charger that came with the phone is always a good idea. And replacing a lost or malfunctioning charger with a branded one as opposed to a fake one is also the wise thing to do.

    Manufacturer’s original batteries

    Similar to the case with the chargers, fake batteries always pose a risk and that's why using an original battery is always better for your phone.

    Sunday, October 14, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
