Redmi A1+ Could Be A Cosmetic Upgrade Over Redmi A1; Heres What To Expect

Redmi A1 budget smartphone was launched in India earlier this month. Now, it looks like the company is preparing to launch another entry-level offering in the A series, allegedly coined Redmi A1+. This smartphone has appeared on several certification databases revealing some key details. In a recent development, the renders and specifications of the upcoming Redmi smartphone have emerged.

A new report by Appuals has shared the possible renders of the upcoming smartphone. These renders spill the beans on the alleged features and design of the Redmi A1+. Let's take a look at the details of the alleged smartphone.

Redmi A1+ Could Feature a Fingerprint Sensor

The renders show that the device will have minor tweaks and upgrades, including a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, as compared to the newly launched Redmi A1. Furthermore, the renders reveal that the device could bestow a dual-camera setup at its rear positioned within a squircle camera module.

Moving on to its front, the Redmi A1+ is tipped to flaunt a waterdrop notch display. As per the report, the smartphone could be launched in three color options, including black, light blue, and light green.

Redmi A1+ Key Specifications Emerge

The report speculates the Redmi A1+ to adorn a 6.52-inch HD+ scratch-resistant display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a peak brightness of up to 400 nits. The hardware aspects could include the MediaTek Helio A22 processor alongside with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space.

The Redmi smartphone could run Android 12 OS and feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes. In terms of optics, there could be a dual-camera setup at the rear with an 8MP primary sensor while the front-facing sensor is tipped to be a 5MP unit. The Redmi A1+ could get the power from a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Other aspects of the upcoming Redmi smartphone include a single speaker alongside the USB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a micro USB port, dual nano-SIM support, a dedicated microSD card slot, VoWiFi, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

It remains to be seen when the upcoming smartphone could see the light of day and if it will be released in India.