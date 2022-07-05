Redmi K50i India Launch Could Be Imminent: What To Expect?

As per recent developments, it looks like the popular Redmi K series could make a comeback in India. Previously, the company launched the Redmi K20 Pro in India in 2019 and the third anniversary of the same was celebrated by the brand. Now, there is sort of an official confirmation that the "K is back".

Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Teaser

Now, Redmi has taken to its Twitter handle to post the hashtag #RedmiKisback. While the company has not shared any other details, this post puts all speculations to rest. Also, the graphics that accompanies the post hints that the K series smartphones will be launched soon in India after a long hiatus.

However, the cryptic message does not confirm the exact moniker of the device that will be launched in the country. Recently, the Redmi K50i was spotted on the BIS certification website, suggesting an imminent launch in the country. In addition to this, the possible specifications of the upcoming Redmi smartphone were also leaked online suggesting that it could be launched soon in the country.

Redmi K50i Expected Specifications

As per reports, the Redmi K50i could be launched with a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and support for Dolby Vision. The display is touted to have a peak brightness of 650 nits. In terms of innards, reports hint that the upcoming Redmi smartphone could get the fuel from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space.

For imaging, the Redmi K50i is tipped to arrive with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor accompanied by 8MP and 2MP auxiliary sensors. At the front, there are speculations that the smartphone from Redmi's stable could feature a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

Other goodies that are speculated include support for stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a dedicated headphone jack, and Android OS topped with MIUI 13. A 5080Ah battery is likely to power the Redmi K50i with support for 67W fast charging, claim reports. We can get to know more details of the Redmi smartphone in the coming days or weeks but these specs hint that the device could be similar to the Redmi Note 11T Pro in China.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles