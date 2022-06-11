Redmi K Series Making A Comeback In India With Redmi K50i 5G News oi-Vivek

Despite just a single series, the Redmi K lineup became a household in India, thanks to the aggressively priced Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro smartphones. While Xiaomi did launch devices like the Redmi K30 and the Redmi K40, they never came to India, and some of those devices were launched under the Poco moniker.

It now looks like Redmi is all set to bring back the Redmi K series of smartphones in India, and the company might soon launch the Redmi K50i 5G in India. The Redmi K50i 5G will be an upper mid-range smartphone, and here are the details regarding the next Dimensity 8100 SoC-powered smartphone in India.

Redmi K50i 5G Specifications

From the looks of it, the Redmi K50i 5G is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro. In some markets, the smartphone is also known as the Poco X4 GT. The Redmi K50i 5G will have a 6.67-inch FHD+ resolution IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Redmi K50i 5G will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC with 6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB of internal storage. The device is expected to use LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 type storage for fast app load times and better read and write speeds. The Redmi K50i 5G is likely to ship with Android 12 OS with custom MIUI skin on top.

The Redmi K50i 5G is told to feature a triple camera setup at the back with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone is expected to have a high-resolution selfie camera with support for FHD video recording capability. The primary camera on the Redmi K50i 5G is expected to support up to 4K video recording capability.

A 5,080 mAh battery is expected to fuel the Redmi K50i 5G with support for 67W fast wired charging. Just like any other Redmi smartphone, the Redmi K50i 5G might not support wireless charging. As of now, there is no information on the exact launch date of the Redmi K50i 5G. Considering the leaks, the Redmi K50i 5G might launch in India in the next few weeks.

