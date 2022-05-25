Redmi Note 11T Pro Series India Launch Details Out; To Arrive As Redmi k50i Series News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has just unveiled the Note 11T Pro series comprising the Note 11T Pro and the Note 11T Pro+ in China. Now, the India launch details of the latest handsets have appeared online. As per the latest info, the Note 11T Pro series will debut as the Redmi K50i series. Although, there is no official word on the same. Besides, the Note 11T Pro series is also said to arrive as the Poco X4 GT series.

Redmi Note 11T Pro Series India Launch Details

The latest info comes to the light via Kacper Skrzypek who took his Twitter to reveal that the Redmi Note 11T Pro will come as the Redmi K50i in India. On the other hand, the Note 11T Pro+ will launch the Redmi K50i Pro. He further mentions that both the Redmi K50i and the K50i Pro will be codenamed xgain and xagainpro in the country.

In the global market, the Redmi Note 11T Pro is tipped to launch as the Poco X4 GT and the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ will come as the Poco X4 GT Pro. They will carry codenamed xaga and xagapro, respectively. The tipster further stated that the Redmi K50i Pro and the Poco X4 GT Pro will have a 108MP main camera compared to the 64MP featured on the Chinese counterpart.

Redmi Note 11T Pro Series Features

Both the Redmi Note 11T Pro and the 11T Pro+ have a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with HDR10, and Dolby Vision support. The Note 11T Pro supports 120Hz refresh rate, the 11T Pro+ variant comes with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 11T Pro series are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The main lens of the Redmi Note 11T Pro series devices is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP camera sensor at the front. The Redmi Note 11T Pro packs a 4,400 mAh battery unit with 67W fast charging support, on the other hand, the Note 11T Pro+ is backed by a 5,080 mAh battery with 120W fast charging which is claimed to take 20 minutes to fully charge.

Redmi Note 11T Pro Series Expected Pricing In India

At this moment, the exact launch timeline of the Note 11T Pro in India has not been revealed yet. Looking at the pricing of Chinese Counterpart of the Redmi Note 11T Pro series, the Redmi Note 11T Pro series is expected to come at around Rs. 20,000 in India.

