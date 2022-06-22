Redmi K50i With Dimensity 8100 5G SoC India Launch Soon; Complete Specs Leaked

Redmi K series of smartphones could be making a comeback in the Indian market soon. According to a report, the brand is planning to launch the Redmi K50i in the country in the near future. The gadget tipster Ishaan Agarwal suggests that the device will offer almost similar specs as the Redmi Note 11T Pro , which was launched in China in May.

Redmi K50i Will be Rebranded Note 11T Pro For India

The tipster suggests that the Redmi K50i will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro for Indian consumers. The phone will be offering a 6.6-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display. The screen will also offer Dolby Vision support, a massive 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 650 nits. The handset is said to be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G processor. These features match the Note 11T Pro's specifications.

The Redmi K50i is expected to be offered in two RAM and storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The handset is said to be available in Black and Silver Blue color models. The device will have a triple primary camera module on the back with a 64MP main sensor. The other two cameras will include an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter.

Redmi K50i Camera, Battery, Connectivity, More Expected Specs

For selfies and video calling, the Redmi K50i is tipped to offer a 16MP camera. The tipster mentions that the phone will have a 5,080 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, just like the Redmi Note 11T Pro. The handset will also come with Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers, a flat frame, and a 3.5mm headphone socket. The device will be booting Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

We can also expect the Redmi K50i to offer a vapor chamber liquid cooling system and a Display Mate A+ certified display. The phone will also be offering a fingerprint sensor for security, which will be placed below the power button on the right side. The connectivity options will include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5, A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Redmi K50i Price In India, Availability

As of now, the source hasn't provided the pricing and availability details of the Redmi K50i for India. In China, the Redmi Note 11T Pro is available at the starting price of Rs. 20,000 for the base model, which goes up to Rs. 25,000 for the most high-end variant.

The Redmi K50i will succeed the Redmi K20 series of handsets, which were launched in the country in 2019. The Redmi K20 series became highly popular soon after the launch as they packed loaded specs at aggressive price tags. We can expect the company to launch the Redmi K50i in the country at a competitive price tag as well.

