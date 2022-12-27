Redmi K60, K60 Pro, K60E Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi hosted a mega launch event where it launched the Redmi K60 series in China. The Redmi K60 series includes the Redmi K60, K60 Pro and the K60E. While the company has not confirmed details of the series' global launch, the smartphones are expected to make their way to other markets under different names.

The Redmi K60 and the K60 Pro feature flagship Snapdragon chipsets while the Redmi K60E has a MediaTek Dimensity processor.

Redmi K60, K60 Pro, K60E Specifications and Features

The Redmi K60 Pro sits on top of the lineup. The flagship offering runs on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and is coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone runs on a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging out of the box. There's also support for 30W wireless charging.

The Redmi K60 Pro comes with a 50MP Sony IMX800 primary camera along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP portrait lens. The K60 Pro also a 16MP camera on the front for selfies.

The K60 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate with 1400 nits peak brightness.

As for the Redmi K60, the smartphone runs on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and packs a 5500mAh battery with 67W fast charging and 30W wireless charging. The smartphone has the same display as the Pro variant, and includes a 64MP primary camera with OIS at the back along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor.

The Redmi K60E runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and features a 5500mAh battery with 67W fast charging. There is a 48MP primary camera at the back along with the same 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro camera as the others. The Redmi K60E has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Redmi K60 Series Price and Availability

The Redmi K60 series comes in multiple variants. The 16GB RAM with 512GB storage is priced at CNY 4599 (roughly Rs 54,000), while the 12GB+256GB and 12+512GB variants are priced at CNY 3899 (roughly Rs 46,000) and CNY 4299 (roughly Rs 51,000) respectively. The base 8GB+128GB and 256GB variants are priced at CNY 3299 (roughly Rs 39,000) and CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs 42,000) respectively.

As for the Redmi K60, the smartphone comes in 8+128GB priced at CNY 2499 (roughly Rs 29,000), 8+256 priced at CNY 2699 (roughly Rs 32,000), 12+256 at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 35,000), 12+512 at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs 39,000) and 16+512 at CNY 3599 (roughly Rs 42,000).

The Redmi K60E is available in 8+128 config priced at CNY 2199 (roughly Rs 26,000) followed by a 8+256GB variant at CNY 2399 (roughly Rs 28,000), 12+256GB at CNY 2599 (roughly Rs 31,000) and 12+512GB at CNY 2799 (roughly Rs 33,000).