Redmi K60 Series Design, Colour Variants Confirmed Ahead of Dec 27 Launch News oi -Subhrojit Mallick

Redmi is hosting a massive event on December 27 in China where the semi independent brand under the Xiaomi group will be debuting a bunch of smartphones and accessories. Redmi is set to launch the Redmi K60 series alongside the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, the Redmi Watch 3, Redmi Band 2, and a pair of TWS earbuds.

Called the Redmi New Year Conference, the brand is set to reveal the Redmi K60 series which will include the Redmi K60, K60 Pro and the K60E.

The Redmi K60 series has got a lot of people talking with the brand releasing a bunch of teasers confirming the key features.

Redmi K60 Design Confirmed

In the latest Christmas teaser, Redmi has confirmed the design and the colour variants of the upcoming handsets. The Redmi K60 series will be available in both glass and leather back designs. The base Redmi K60 will be available in blue leather back, as per the Christmas teaser.

There is also a black glass design of the Redmi K60 with carbon fibre texture, which was revealed in a previous teaser.

The company has remained tight lipped about the key specs and features of the Redmi K60 series, revealing only a few details. For one, the Redmi K60 Pro will feature a Sony IMX800 54 megapixel main rear camera along with OIS and Xiaomi Imaging Brain 2.0 software for camera optimisations.

On the other hand, the base Redmi K60 is teased to feature a triple camera setup. As per leaks, the main camera is a 64 megapixel shooter with OIS.

Previous leaks suggest the vanilla Redmi K60 will feature a 6.67-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, while another leak has suggested the base model will run on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, while the Pro model will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The Redmi K60E is tipped to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8200.

Best Mobiles in India