Redmi K60 Pro Officially Confirmed To Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Specifications

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its new Redmi K series smartphones on December 27, 2022, in China. The series will comprise the Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro, and Redmi K60E models initially. The brand is dropping hints about its devices ahead of the launch. Now, it has revealed the processor information of the top dog, the Redmi K60 Pro.

Redmi K60 Pro: Processor Details

The Redmi K60 Pro will be a performance-oriented smartphone and is officially confirmed to boast the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It is the latest and most powerful mobile processor by Qualcomm. Its rivals such as the OnePlus 11 and the iQOO 11 smartphones, which rock the same chipset, were recently spotted on the AnTuTu benchmarking website crossing the 13,00,000 points mark. Redmi also claims the Redmi K60 Pro to have breached the 13,50,000 mark. If these results translate into real-life performance, the Redmi K60 Pro could be a great gaming device. We could finally get a device that can offer a stable 90 fps in BGMI/PUBG Mobile.

Redmi K60 Pro: Features

Xiaomi has also revealed some other key aspects of the upcoming device. The teaser posters reveal that the Redmi K60 Pro will be equipped with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It will come with blazing-fast speeds owing to the latest LPDDR5x type RAM and the UFS 4.0 memory.

Advertisement

Going by the teasers, the Redmi K60 Pro will get a flat-type display which will be an OLED/AMOLED type with a 2K resolution. The display will support 1400 nits peak brightness, 526 PPI (Pixels Per Inch), and 1920Hz PWM Dimming. Additionally, it will get HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HDR Vivid support. To tame the fire-breathing Snapdragon under its hood, Xiaomi has employed 5,000 sq mm2 vapor chamber cooling tech. Not just gaming, it will help aid in keeping the thermals in check while video recording in 4K or 8K.

Alongside the Redmi K60 Pro, the smartphone maker has also revealed the processor details of its smaller siblings. The Redmi K60 is confirmed to arrive with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset at its helm. The Redmi K60E, which is expected to be the cheapest device in the lineup, will pack in the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.