Redmi K60 Series Could Feature iPhone 14 Pro-like Dynamic Island; What to Expect?

Redmi K series, the budget flagship series from the company, usually misses out on high-end and premium features, including wireless charging and IP rating. However, the upcoming lineup of flagship smartphones in the Redmi K60 series seems to be changing this trend by incorporating some top-end features.

Reportedly, the company has started working on the Redmi K60 series and the specifications and features of one of the devices have emerged online. A noted tipster Digital Chat Station (via ITHome) has revealed the key specs of the smartphone. Let's take a look at the details shared by a noted tipster regarding the upcoming Redmi smartphone from here.

Redmi K60 Series to Feature Dynamic Island

As per the tipster, the Redmi K60 series smartphone is tipped to arrive with the popular feature of the iPhone 14 series, which has gained traction in recent times. The talk is about the Dynamic Island feature. There are rumors that Android OEMs are trying to mimic this design language and functionality in their offerings and Redmi could be the first one. Dynamic Island is an interactive section that will dynamically change the size depending on the content or context.

Notably, this feature is already available on Android phones in the form of an app called Dynamic Spot. The latest report makes us believe that the native support for this functionality could be nearing.

Redmi K60 Series Charging Speeds Tipped

In addition, the tipster also reveals that the alleged Redmi K60 could be launched with an octa-core Snapdragon 8 series chipset and two fast charging capabilities - 67W wired and 30W wireless charging support. It is also tipped that another phone in the lineup could use an upgraded version of 120W wired and 30W wireless charging support. As of now, the exact model names of these devices remain unknown but these could be top-end devices.

As per reports, the top-of-the-line model in the Redmi 60 series is tipped to draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm 8 Gen 2 processor based on the TSMC 4nm process. It is said that the next-gen processor could arrive with major improvements over the current chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Published On October 10, 2022
