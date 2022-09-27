This App Brings iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island Feature to Android Phones News oi -Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro devices brought several notable features and upgrades including satellite connectivity and the always-on display. However, the Dynamic Island notch grabbed everyone's attention. It replaces the notch on iPhones and lets users check notifications and current activity in progress, such as AirDrop connection, timer, directions from Maps, and more.

Undoubtedly, the Dynamic Island feature has taken the internet by storm and it is inevitable that Android OEMs would replicate this feature in their future offerings. With this intention, there is a new app on the Google Play Store called DynamicSpot, which lets Android users build their own customized version of the Dynamic Island seen on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Already, Xiaomi is said to be analyzing if users need this feature. On the other hand, Realme is gathering ideas regarding the implementation of a Dynamic Island-like feature on its smartphones.

How to Use DynamicSpot App?

The DynamicSpot app mimics Apple's Dynamic Island on Android smartphones. On installing the app, Android users can choose the apps that DynamicSpot should work with. Also, there is an option to select 'ALL' by tapping the top right corner of the screen. The developers of the app claim that they do not collect any user data or share personal information with third parties. However, the app requests users to grant permission to access notifications and all that appears on the screen.

With this Dynamic Island clone for Android devices, one can allow two notifications to be shown simultaneously alongside some multitasking features. A tap on the small black spot will open the display app while a long press on the pop-up will expand it and let users view more details. It is also possible to change interaction settings such as where the notifications should appear on the display and when to show these notifications.

While this app is free, it has a Pro version priced at $4.99 for additional features. These features include a reminder for when the phone's battery is charging, when the battery is fully charged, and an alert when the battery percentage drops to 15% or lower. With the Pro version, the DynamicSpot app will appear on the lock screen of the Android smartphone.

