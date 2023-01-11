Redmi Note 12 5G With Super AMOLED Display, 5G Support Goes On Sale In India Via Amazon

Xiaomi recently introduced its highly anticipated Redmi Note 12 series in India. The standard model in the series, the Redmi Note 12 5G is now on sale via Amazon India. The smartphone packs in a Super AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, 5G connectivity, a triple rear camera setup, and fast charging, among other features. Let's have a look at its prices and launch offers below.

Redmi Note 12 5G: Price, Availability

The Redmi Note 12 5G comes at a starting price of ₹17,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The higher variant with 6GB RAM+128GB storage will set you back by ₹19,999. The smartphone will be available to purchase exclusively via Amazon and Mi Stores. The smartphone comes in Frosted Green, Matte Black, and Mystique Blue colorways.

Xiaomi is offering a flat ₹1,500 instant discount on purchases made by ICICI credit cards (EMI and non-EMI) and debit cards (EMI only) transactions. It is also offering a flat ₹1000 discount on purchases made via HDFC credit cards at its Mi Store.

Redmi Note 12 5G: Features, Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 5G comes with a new industrial design with a color-blended squarish camera bump, which houses the triple rear cameras. At the front, it sports a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution, a 120hz refresh rate, and a maximum brightness of 1200nits. The display also supports 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and is protected by a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. The selfie camera is housed in a centrally placed hole-punch cutout on the display.

The Redmi Note 12 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, which also powers its rival, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G. The chipset is paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

On the optics front, the Redmi Note 12 5G Indian version gets a triple rear camera sensor as opposed to the dual camera setup on the Chinese version. The triple rear cameras are headlined by a 48MP primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. Selfies are handled by the 13MP sensor at the front.

Some other noteworthy features of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a hybrid microSD card slot, 5G, dual SIM, a single speaker, IP53 dust and splash resistance, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging support. It runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 OS. However, Xiaomi has promised two major Android upgrades and three years of security patches for the device.