Redmi Note 12 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, AMOLED Display Launched In India

Xiaomi released three smartphones, the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ in the Indian market today. The Redmi Note 12 5G is the cheapest of the lot and still offers 5G connectivity, an AMOLED panel, and a powerful octa-core processor. The Indian variant differs slightly when compared to the Chinese model. It gets a triple rear camera setup as opposed to the dual camera setup of the Chinese Redmi Note 12 5G. Let's have a look at its other specifications below.

Redmi Note 12 5G: Features, Specifications

The Redmi Note 12 5G flaunts a similar rear design as its bigger siblings, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+. It gets a squarish camera bump housing the triple rear camera sensors and a slightly curved back. However, it comes with a different front design. It gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. But, the bezels are thicker in comparison with the Pro models. However, the Redmi Note 12 5G is slimmer than its sibling with a thickness of 7.98mm, which also makes it the thinnest Redmi Note device yet.

The Redmi Note 12 5G is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, which is based on the 6nm fabrication process. It is a very capable mid-range chipset and can handle all tasks with ease including some light gaming. The device is equipped with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. It has a provision to extend the memory via the microSD card slot.

Moving to its cameras, the Redmi Note 12 5G features a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 13MP front-facing sensor that is housed in a hole-punch camera cutout.

Some notable features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, IP53 dust/splash resistance, 5G SA/NSA, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery unit and supports 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 12 5G runs on MIUI 13 skin based on Android 12. The brand has promised two years of Android OS upgrades and four years of security patches for the device.

Redmi Note 12 5G: Price, Availability

The Redmi Note 12 5G smartphone comes at a starting price of ₹17,999 for the 4GB RAM+128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant comes at a price tag of ₹19,999. The smartphone will go on sale via Amazon India, Mi.com, and offline stores from January 11 2023 in India. It is being offered in Frosted Green, Matte Black, and Mystique Blue colors.

