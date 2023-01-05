Redmi Note 12 Pro With 6.7-inch OLED, 50MP Triple Cameras Launched In India News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Xiaomi has finally introduced its highly anticipated Redmi Note 12 series of smartphones in India. The series comprises the Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ devices. Talking about the Redmi Note 12 Pro, the device strikes a good balance between affordability and features. The Redmi Note 12 Pro carries the same display and chipset as the top model albeit with a few tweaks in the camera setup. Let's have a detailed look at its specifications below.

Redmi Note 12 Pro: Features, Specifications

The new Redmi Note 12 Pro smartphone replaces the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, which was launched in early 2022 in the Indian market. It comes with an overhauled design with a flat side design. The new camera island with the triple camera sensors might remind you of a certain Realme mid-range smartphone. However, it gets a contemporary design and will appeal to a wider audience. The smartphone is very slim with a 7.9mm thickness and weighs 187 grams.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED panel with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz screen refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 900 nits peak brightness. The display also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The device is powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 1080 chipset compared to the Snapdragon 695 processor of the Redmi Note 11 Pro. The new processor provides the necessary performance boost to the Redmi Note 12 Pro.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 12 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies and video calls are handled by the 16MP sensor housed in a centrally placed hole-punch cutout on the display.

Some other noteworthy features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, an IR blaster, WiFi 6, 5G, dual-SIM, X-axis haptic motor, NFC, UFS 2.2 memory, LPDDR4x RAM, and a USB Type-C port. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 67W fast charging support. It runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 OS out-of-the-box. Xiaomi has promised two major Android updates and four years of security patches for the device.

Redmi Note 12 Pro: Price, Availability

The Note 12 Pro 5G comes at a starting price of ₹21,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs ₹23,999 and the top dog with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at ₹24,999. The Redmi Note 12 Pro will go on sale starting January 11 2023 in India via Flipkart.

