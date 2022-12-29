Samsung Galaxy A34 5G With Dimensity 1080 Spotted On Geekbench News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Samsung is in the process of adding an A series mid-range smartphone, Samsung Galaxy A34 5G to the market soon. The smartphone was spotted sporting an Exynos processor on multiple certification websites earlier. Now, folks over at MySmartPrice have spotted the Korean variant of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A34 5G on the Geekbench benchmarking website.

Smartphone manufacturers often develop smartphones with different internals for various regions. The Korean variant of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G with model number SM-A346N was seen rocking a MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The MT6877V/TTZA CPU name refers to the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. It is essentially a refreshed version of the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. The processor debuted with the Redmi Note 12 series and also powers the latest Realme 10 Pro+ smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (SM-A346N): Geekbench Results

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G scored 778 points in the single-core test of Geekbench. In the multi-core test, it managed a score of 2332 points. The listing reveals the core configuration of the chipset. It is an octa-core chipset comprising two high-performance cores clocked at 2.60GHz and six efficiency cores clocked at 2.00GHz.

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G prototype on the Geekbench listing is equipped with 6GB RAM. However, expect Samsung to offer a 4GB RAM variant too.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G: Specifications (Rumored)

Renders of the alleged Samsung Galaxy A34 5G have surfaced on the internet revealing its front and back design. It comes with a teardrop-type notch on the display. The display is rumored to be a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution.

Moving to the rear, it gets a flat back panel with triple camera sensors in a vertically stacked arrangement. According to rumor mills, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G could get a 48MP primary camera, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a macro lens. The smartphone could be powered by a 5000mAh battery under the hood coupled with support for 15W charging. It is expected to be equipped with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone will run on One UI skin based on Android 13 OS out of the box.

