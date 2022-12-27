Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Tipped To 48MP Main Camera, 6GB RAM, And More News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Samsung is working on a new mid-range Android smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G surfaced on the internet recently, and more details about the Samsung phone are starting to emerge. The Galaxy A34 5G is tipped to feature a 48MP lens, which could be the primary or main camera on the back. Let's take a look at all the available information about the mystery Samsung Android smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Spotted On Bluetooth SIG Certification Website

A mystery Samsung Android smartphone was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification website. The phone has the model number "SM-A346B_DSN". The codename strongly suggests it is Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. As the device is seeking certification for Bluetooth wireless communication it could be in the last stages of development.

As the name implies, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A34 5G belongs to the Galaxy A series, which usually comprises smartphones with mid-range hardware and specifications. The smartphone could be powered by Samsung's own Exynos 1280 SoC, which is an octa-core processor chipset paired with Mali G71 MP2 GPU and 6GB of RAM. Samsung could offer at least 128GB of internal storage in the Galaxy A34 5G.

Alleged renders of the Galaxy A34 had surfaced online recently. They offer a detailed look at the mystery Android smartphone. The renders suggest the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G could feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity U display with a waterdrop-style notch.

Samsung would most likely embed a Super AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz or higher. the smartphone's predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G features a 1080p Super AMOLED screen.

The renders indicated a triple camera setup on the back of the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. However, new rumors about the smartphone claim the device could feature a quad-camera setup on the back, comprising a 48MP f/1.8 wide-angle lens, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, a 5MP f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

Samsung could embed a 5000mAh battery inside the Galaxy A34 5G, which could support only 15W charging.

When Will Samsung Launch Galaxy A34 5G?

Samsung hasn't even acknowledged the existence of the Galaxy A34, let alone indicate its launch date. Since the details of the smartphone have started to surface, it is possible Samsung may start teasing the device soon.

The mystery Samsung phone's appearance on the Bluetooth SIG certification indicates the South Korean tech giant could be approaching other relevant certification platforms such as BIS, TENAA, IMEI, and others. Hence, new information about the Samsung smartphone should surface soon.

Best Mobiles in India