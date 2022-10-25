Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Camera Specs Confirmed: Cheapest Phone to Boast 200MP Sensor?

Considering the plethora of official teasers, leaks, and speculations, the Redmi Note 12 Pro is expected to deliver a massive upgrade over the Redmi Note 11 Pro. The company has confirmed that the Redmi Note 12 Pro will feature Sony's IMX766 50MP sensor while the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will have the 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HPX camera sensor. Will it be the cheapest smartphone to pack such photography prowess?

Apart from the camera specifications, the brand has also confirmed that the Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will make use of the MediaTek Dimensity 1080, making these the most powerful smartphones in the Redmi Note series.

Redmi Note 12 Series Specifications Overview

The Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ are also confirmed to feature OIS or optical image stabilization, which should help users capture better low-light pictures and stable videos. Do note that, the Redmi Note 12 Pro and the Note 12 Pro+ are the first set of phones in this series to feature OIS.

Both models are expected to feature an OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate that too with a curved finish. While some leaks suggest an in-display fingerprint sensor, several reports insist that the phones will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor just like their predecessor.

200MP Camera On A Redmi Note

The Redmi Note series is known for offering best-in-class camera technologies on a budget. The Redmi Note 5 Pro was one of the first dual-camera smartphones in its segment. Similarly, the Redmi Note 7 Pro features Sony's flagship IMX586 48MP sensor, which made it one of the best camera-centric smartphones under Rs. 15,000.

With the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the company introduced a massive 108MP sensor, and the latest Redmi Note 11 Pro also came with a 108MP sensor. Now, with the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, the company is again offering a huge leap in camera features, at least on paper, by offering a massive 200MP camera, which is currently limited to some high-end smartphones like the recently launched Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is also India's first 200MP camera smartphone.

Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Details

The Redmi Note 12 series is confirmed to launch on October 27th in China. These smartphones are likely to ship with Android 13 OS with MIUI 13 skin on top. As of now, there is no information about the launch of these devices in India. However, they are likely to come to India by early 2023.